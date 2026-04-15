Israeli army kills Palestinian in northern West Bank

Members of Israeli security forces patrol along a street during a military raid in the neighbourhood of Kafr Aqab some 16 kilometres south of the city of Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on April 5, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

The Israeli army said Wednesday it killed a Palestinian in the northern West Bank, alleging he attempted to carry out a stabbing attack.

In a statement, the army said its forces moved to an area near the illegal Raba'a settlement "following a report about a person who attempted to carry out a stabbing attack at the location."

It added that the Palestinian was killed, "with no injuries reported among Israelis."

The army did not provide details on the identity of the Palestinian or the circumstances of the incident, while Palestinian eyewitness accounts were not immediately available.

The incident comes amid ongoing Israeli escalation in the West Bank by the army and Israeli occupiers since October 2023, which has killed 1,148 Palestinians, injured about 11,750, and arrested nearly 22,000 others.























