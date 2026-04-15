US SECRETARY OF STATE MEETS KAZAKHSTANS DEPUTY PREMIER TO DISCUSS REGIONAL, ECONOMIC COOPERATION

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Wednesday with Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation, the US State Department said.

Rubio also held talks with Erzhan Kazykhan, Kazakhstan's special representative for negotiations with the US, according to the statement.

The officials discussed Kazakhstan's role in peacemaking and regional initiatives, as well as "ways to expand economic ties between the United States and Kazakhstan."

Rubio "welcomed Kazakhstan's active participation in the C5+1 diplomatic platform and leadership in promoting regional cooperation," the statement said, referring to the US approach to jointly engage all five Central Asian governments (the C5)-Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

"The United States remains committed to supporting Kazakhstan's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity and looks forward to further strengthening the U.S.-Kazakhstan strategic partnership," it added.