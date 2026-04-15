Germany ‘grateful’ for Türkiye, Egypt over mediation to end Iran war

Germany's foreign minister on Wednesday thanked Türkiye and Egypt for their diplomatic mediation efforts to end the Iran war, stressing that the conflict can only be resolved through negotiations.

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, Johann Wadephul said the German government is in contact with the US and other partners to help ensure the ceasefire holds and that negotiations between the US and Iran continue toward a diplomatic settlement.

"This conflict cannot be resolved militarily; it must be resolved through negotiations," Wadephul said. "We support all efforts being undertaken. Türkiye and Egypt, in particular, are in a special position to mediate, and we are very grateful for that — and are also making our own diplomatic contributions."

Wadephul added that any agreement to end the war must ensure Iran poses no future nuclear threat, calling US President Donald Trump's insistence on this point "valid."

He also confirmed that Chancellor Friedrich Merz will travel to Paris on Friday for talks on the Iran conflict and the Strait of Hormuz.

"As the German government, we have already stated that we are prepared to play a constructive role in a post-war scenario," the minister said, referring to the possibility of deploying the German navy to help secure navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

"It is absolutely unacceptable for sea lanes like the Strait of Hormuz to be controlled by individual states and for customs duties to be levied there. This is unacceptable, and we will insist that completely free passage through the Strait of Hormuz be guaranteed once again," Wadephul said.

"This is not only in the interest of the Gulf States, nor only in the interest of our immediate Asian neighbors, but in the interest of the entire global community, because maritime trade is vital to the functioning of the global economy," he added.















