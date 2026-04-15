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News Asia Japanese, Polish prime ministers discuss regional situation

Japanese, Polish prime ministers discuss regional situation

Donald Tusk met Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo to deepen bilateral cooperation and coordinate on regional issues, building on their strategic partnership and support for Ukraine.

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published April 15,2026
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JAPANESE, POLISH PRIME MINISTERS DISCUSS REGIONAL SITUATION

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo on Wednesday to discuss regional developments and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

Tusk, who arrived in Tokyo on Monday for a three-day visit, confirmed the meeting in a post on social media platform X.

In February last year, the two countries' foreign ministers signed a five-year action plan to implement their decade-long "strategic partnership," including "multidimensional" support for Ukraine, which borders NATO member Poland.

The last bilateral leaders' summit was held in July 2023, when then-Japanese