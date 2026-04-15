US treasury chief says Gulf allies willing to share Iran-linked bank data

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday that Washington is working with Gulf allies who are increasingly willing to share information on bank accounts linked to members of the Iranian regime.

"We are partnering with our Gulf allies," Bessent said, adding they are "much more willing to share the bank accounts of members of the Iranian regime."

He said the cooperation marks progress in efforts to track and restrict financial flows tied to Iran.

Bessent also said US authorities are reaching out to international banks, including Chinese institutions, to curb Iran-related transactions.

He stressed that purchases of Iranian goods are prohibited under existing measures and warned that Washington is prepared to pursue secondary sanctions in case of violations.

"We are reaching out to banks, including Chinese banks, to remind them that any Iranian goods purchases are forbidden and the dollars would be sanctioned, and we will press for secondary sanctions if there's a problem," he said.

His remarks come as the US intensifies financial pressure on Iran and seeks broader global compliance with its sanctions regime.





