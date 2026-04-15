1st crude tanker heads west through Hormuz since US blockade on Iranian ports

Birds fly near the Jag Vasant vessel transferring LPG at a port after transiting the Strait of Hormuz amid supply disruptions linked to the U.S-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Mumbai, India, April 1, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

The first crude carrier to head west through the Strait of Hormuz since the US blockade on Iranian ports took effect has entered the Gulf, signaling a tentative resumption of tanker movements through one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints.

MarineTraffic said on US social media company X that the Malta-flagged very large crude carrier Agios Fanourios I changed its AIS status from "At Anchor" to "Underway using Engine" at 2128GMT on April 14 after waiting in the Gulf of Oman for nearly two days.

The vessel crossed the Strait of Hormuz at 0151GMT and entered the Persian Gulf at 0236GMT, and is expected to arrive in Basrah, Iraq on Thursday.

The move comes as shipping through Hormuz remains severely disrupted by the war and the US naval blockade announced on Monday, after the US said weekend peace talks with Iran had failed to produce an agreement.

The blockade targets Iranian ports while allowing transit to and from non-Iranian ports, but it has still sharply reduced vessel traffic and increased uncertainty for tanker operators.

The Strait of Hormuz normally carries about one-fifth of the world's oil and gas flows, making any disruption there a major risk for global energy markets.

The latest transit suggests some commercial traffic is still moving, though shipping patterns remain erratic and well below normal levels.