Syrian president extends Easter greetings to Christian community

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa extended Easter greetings on Sunday to the country's Christian community, expressing hope that the holiday would bring "peace and mercy" to Syria.

"I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Easter to our people from the honorable Christian communities," al-Sharaa said in a post on the US social media company X's platform.

He said he hoped the holiday would "carry the meanings of peace and mercy" and return to Syria "with prosperity and growth."

The Syrian government has repeatedly stressed its commitment to guaranteeing the dignity and freedom of citizens from all communities while ensuring fair representation for all groups and ethnicities.

Easter falls this year on April 5 according to the Western calendar and on April 12 according to the Eastern calendar.



