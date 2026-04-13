China urges calm, restraint over US Strait of Hormuz blockade

China urges calm and restraint on all sides, a spokesperson for its foreign ministry said on Monday, when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to launch a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran failed.
Keeping the key waterway safe, stable and unimpeded serves the common interest of the international community, the spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, told a regular press conference.
China stands ready to work with all sides to safeguard energy security and supply, he said.