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News Asia China urges calm, restraint over US Strait of Hormuz blockade

China urges calm, restraint over US Strait of Hormuz blockade

Reuters ASIA
Published April 13,2026
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CHINA URGES CALM, RESTRAINT OVER US STRAIT OF HORMUZ BLOCKADE

China urges calm and restraint on all sides, ⁠a ⁠spokesperson for its foreign ministry said on Monday, when ⁠asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to launch a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz ⁠after talks ⁠with Iran failed.

Keeping the key waterway safe, stable and unimpeded serves the common interest of the ⁠international community, the spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, told a regular press conference.

China stands ready to ⁠work ‌with ‌all sides ⁠to ‌safeguard energy security and supply, he ⁠said.