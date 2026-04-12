Saudi energy facilities, East-West pipeline recover after attacks, restore operational capacity

Saudi energy facilities, including the East-West pipeline that were impacted by recent attacks, have recovered and their operational capacity has been restored, the Energy Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry said its announcement followed a Thursday statement on the impact of attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure, which included a loss of about 700,000 barrels per day in East-West pipeline capacity, and the decline in production at the Manifa field, as well as the impact on production in the Khurais field by about 300,000 barrels per day.

About the Khurais field, the ministry said efforts to fully restore production capacity are continuing, and an update will be announced once the work is completed.

Saudi Arabia earlier said operations were halted at several energy facilities in the kingdom after a recent wave of attacks.

The US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 3,000 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, and restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a two-week Pakistan-mediated ceasefire with Iran. The parties also held talks in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Saturday to permanently end the war, but an agreement was not reached immediately.





