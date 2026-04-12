SAUDI ARABIA SUMMONS IRAQS AMBASSADOR OVER DRONE ‘ATTACKS ON KINGDOM, GULF STATES

Saudi Arabia on Sunday summoned Iraq's Ambassador Safia Taleb al-Suhail over "continued attacks and threats" targeting the kingdom and other Gulf states using drones launched from Iraqi territory.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the move comes "in light of the continued attacks and blatant threats" affecting Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries.

The ministry did not provide further details on the timing or extent of the reported attacks.

There was no immediate comment from Iraq on the statement.

The developments come after Iranian and US delegations concluded 21 hours of talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, early Sunday, without reaching an agreement.

More than 3,300 people have been killed in US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28. Tehran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets before a two-week ceasefire was announced earlier this week.