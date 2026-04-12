IRANS VICE PRESIDENT VOWS TO DEFEND RIGHTS FROM HORMUZ TO COMPENSATION, AFTER TALKS WITH US

Iran's vice president vows to defend rights from Hormuz to compensation, after talks with US

Iran's Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said Sunday that Tehran will stand firm on defending its rights "from the Strait of Hormuz to pursuing compensation," following Saturday's talks with the US in the Pakistani capital Islamabad.

Aref highlighted national unity, referring to what he described as growing cohesion within society, and said the government views this unity as a foundation for advancing the country's interests.

"From strength in the Strait of Hormuz to pursuing compensation, we stand firm on the rights of the people; this is our commitment to a strong Iran," he said.

He added that Iran remains committed to safeguarding its rights while continuing efforts on both diplomatic and national fronts.

Iranian and US delegations concluded their latest round of talks in Islamabad without reaching an agreement.

The negotiations, mediated by Pakistan, followed multiple rounds of discussions and exchanges of proposals but failed to produce a breakthrough.

The two sides left Islamabad with key differences unresolved, while signaling that further diplomatic efforts would be needed.

The talks were part of broader efforts to end the US-Israeli war on Iran that began on Feb. 28, under a fragile two-week ceasefire brokered earlier this week.



