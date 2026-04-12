Lionel Messi frustrated as young guns prevent Inter Miami victory

Lionel Messi helped create the goal which put Inter Miami ahead, but had to settle for a point in their 2-2 MLS draw at home to NY Red Bulls.



Miami have now drawn their opening two matches in their Nu Stadium.



After drawing in the stadium's opening game against Austin last week, the hosts fell behind when Jorge Ruvalcaba was given acres of space on the break after 15 minutes.



They were level just before the break, Mateo Silvetti arriving unmarked at the back post to sweep in a Rodrigo De Paul cross.



Messi came close just after the break when his shot from the edge of the back went wide.



But six minutes later he attracted four defenders towards him on the edge of the box, opening the space for German Berterame to put them ahead for the first time in their new home.



The lead did not last, 17-year-old Adri Mehmeti scoring a chance created by fellow teenager Julian Hall.



Messi had a free-kick saved in stoppage time as Miami stretched their unbeaten league run to six games to sit third in the Eastern Conference.



