Iran says over 940 schools damaged in US-Israeli attacks

Iran said Sunday that 942 schools have been damaged in US-Israeli attacks across the country since Feb. 28.

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani told a press conference that the damaged buildings will need between two and three months to be rebuilt.

The US-Israeli assault also destroyed 125,640 civilian units, including 100,000 homes, 20,500 shops, and 339 health centers, she added.

Mohajerani indicated that rebuilding the damaged civilian units is expected to take between three and 24 months.

She noted that citizens whose homes were damaged in the attacks can take advantage of housing loan opportunities to rebuild their units.

More than 3,000 people have been killed in US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28. Tehran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel, Iraq, Jordan and Gulf countries hosting US military assets before a two-week ceasefire was announced earlier this week.

Iranian and US delegations concluded 21 hours of talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, early Sunday without reaching an agreement.



















