Iran says no deal with US in single meeting ‘natural’ amid deep mistrust

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Sunday it was "natural" that no agreement was reached with the US in a single day of talks in Islamabad, citing a deep atmosphere of mistrust following a recent conflict.

Speaking to Iranian state television, Baqaei evaluated the indirect negotiations held between US and Iranian delegations in Pakistan's capital, describing the talks as taking place in a climate marked not only by distrust but also suspicion after a 40-day war.

"These talks were held in an atmosphere dominated not only by distrust but also by doubt and suspicion, following a 40-day war initiated for the second time within nine months by the US and Israel," he said. "Therefore, it is natural that no agreement was reached in a single meeting. In any case, no one had such an expectation."

Baqaei also pointed to the complexity of the agenda, noting that issues related to the Strait of Hormuz and broader regional dynamics had made the discussions more difficult.

He did not clarify whether further rounds of talks would be held.

Separately, he said on US social media platform X: "In the past 24 hours, discussions were held on various dimensions of the main negotiation topics, including the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear issue, war reparations, lifting of sanctions, and the complete end to the war against Iran and in the region."

"The success of this diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and good faith of the opposing side, refraining from excessive demands and unlawful requests, and the acceptance of Iran's legitimate rights and interests," he added.

Baqaei also expressed appreciation to the "government and the warm-hearted and noble people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for hosting the negotiations and their benevolent efforts in advancing this process."

Separately, Iran's Mehr News Agency reported that the Iranian delegation had departed Pakistan.

Indirect talks between the US and Iran, mediated by Pakistan in Islamabad, lasted around 21 hours before concluding without an agreement.



