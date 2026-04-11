Israel agrees to halt strikes on Beirut at US request ahead of talks: Report

Israel has agreed to halt attacks on the Lebanese capital at the request of the US, as part of preparations for anticipated direct negotiations between the two sides, an Israeli source said Friday.

The Haaretz newspaper, citing an unnamed Israeli diplomatic source, reported that Israel agreed to stop strikes on Beirut following the request by the US.

The source claimed that "Israel does not see significant military targets inside Beirut at this stage."

Another Israeli source said Iran is exerting strong pressure to declare a ceasefire in Lebanon and has threatened to withdraw from a ceasefire with the US and Israel if this is not achieved.

There was no official comment from Israeli on the claims.

Lebanon and Israel agreed to hold their first meeting next Tuesday at the US State Department in Washington to discuss a ceasefire announcement and the timeline for launching direct negotiations, the Lebanese presidency said Friday.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said earlier that a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran's blocked assets must be ensured prior to the commencement of negotiations with the US.























