UK detects 'increased Russian activity in the Atlantic:' Defense secretary

The UK has detected and monitored increased Russian naval activity in the Atlantic, north of the UK, Defense Secretary John Healey said on Thursday.

Speaking from Downing Street, Healey said the three submarines had carried out a "covert" operation in the region.

In response, the UK deployed a warship and aircraft, with the Russian vessels "monitored 24/7," during a month-long mission, he said.

Despite the activity, Healey stressed there was "no evidence" of any damage to UK infrastructure in the Atlantic.

"Our armed forces left them in no doubt that they were being monitored, that their movements were not covert, as (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin planned, and that their attempted secret operation had been exposed," he said.

In a direct message to Putin, Healey added: "We see your activity over our cables and our pipelines, and you should know that any attempt to damage them will not be tolerated and will have serious consequences."

"I'm pretty clear that Putin would want us to be distracted by the Middle East, and what I'm setting out today demonstrates that we are not just exposing his covert operation, but we are saying to him that we recognize Russia as the primary threat to the UK and to NATO, and that we will not take our eyes off Putin, whilst at the same time, we act to protect our British interests and our British allies in the Middle East," he added.





