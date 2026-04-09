UAE foreign minister discusses ceasefire with Saudi, Jordanian, Bolivian counterparts

United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by phone with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Bolivia on a ceasefire between the US and Iran as well as recent regional developments.

Al Nahyan spoke separately with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Bolivian Foreign Minister Fernando Aramayo, according to a statement by the UAE Foreign Ministry.

During the discussions, he stressed "the importance of ensuring Iran's full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostile acts in the region, the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and halting threats to freedom of navigation, international trade flows, energy security and the global economy."

The talks highlighted the importance of coordinated international efforts to achieve lasting peace in the region, emphasizing that such efforts would benefit regional populations and strengthen security and stability.

Iran and the US announced a two-week truce on Tuesday aimed at paving the way for a final agreement to end the war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, which has left many dead and wounded.

The announcement came less than two hours before the expiration of a deadline that US President Donald Trump had repeatedly extended for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept an agreement or face "the destruction of an entire civilization."





