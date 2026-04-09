IRANIAN NUCLEAR CHIEF INSISTS ON TEHRANS RIGHT TO ENRICH URANIUM

Iran's nuclear chief has insisted on Tehran's right to enrich uranium in any potential peace talks with the United States.



Speaking on the sidelines of a memorial service for the late supreme leader ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday, nuclear chief Mohammed Eslami rejected the demand for Iran to drop uranium enrichment, the Iranian news agency ISNA reported.



"Those are their wishes, and those wishes will be buried," he said, referring to the US.



Even before the war, representatives from Washington and Tehran were negotiating over Iran's controversial nuclear programme.



US President Donald Trump wants to prevent Iran from building a nuclear bomb. Tehran has denied pursuing a nuclear weapons programme, even as it enriches uranium.



Following the two-week ceasefire announced by Trump late on Tuesday, Iranian and US officials are expected to meet in Islamabad on Friday to negotiate over a long-term peace agreement.



