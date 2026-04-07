US senator says Arkansas artillery brigade deploying to Middle East

US Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican representing Arkansas, said Monday that members of Arkansas' 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are deploying to the Middle East amid a broader US military buildup in the region.

"Today, the brave men and women of Arkansas' 142nd Field Artillery Brigade depart for the Middle East," Cotton said in a post on the US social media company X's platform.

"Arkansas is thankful for their service. May God protect them," he added.

The announcement came after US President Donald Trump gave Iran until 8 pm Tuesday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reach an agreement or face attacks on its energy infrastructure.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.



