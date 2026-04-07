Israel sends more troops to southern Lebanon to expand ground offensive

The Israeli army deployed an additional division in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, as Israel continues to expand its ongoing ground offensive in the Arab country.

In a statement, the army said the 98th Division joined operations alongside the 91st, 36th, 146th and 162nd divisions "as part of expanding ground operations," alongside ongoing artillery and airstrikes targeting areas in southern Lebanon.

The military said the additional forces are working to "reinforce the front defensive line and remove threats to northern residents," without specifying the extent of the incursion into Lebanese territory.

According to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, the Israeli move aims to push Hezbollah fighters north of the Litani River and destroy sites and buildings in border villages Israel claims are used for military purposes.

The newspaper added that operations in southern Lebanon are "more complex" than in Gaza due to the terrain.

The paper said the army is preparing to present an operational plan to political authorities that includes controlling front-line villages while maintaining ongoing military operations even after the war with Iran ends.

Israel has carried out airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

Lebanese authorities said that at least 1,497 people have since been killed and 4,639 others injured in the Israeli attacks.