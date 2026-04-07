Iran could target Israel’s Karish, Tanin gas fields after Trump deadline: Iranian state TV

The Karish and Tanin natural gas fields located off the shores of Israel in the Eastern Mediterranean are believed to be potential targets of Iranian strikes if US President Donald Trump's threats to destroy infrastructure in Iran are realized.

A document circulated by Iran's state-run Press TV said four points were outlined, including references to the Karish and Tanin gas fields as potential targets.

The remaining points in the document were not clearly visible, as they appeared blurred.

Aramco facilities, and Yanbu oil installations in Saudi Arabia, and the Fujairah pipeline in the United Arab Emirates could be added to Iran's list of targets "if Trump escalates further," an informed Iranian military source told the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

Trump has set a deadline for 8 pm Eastern Time Tuesday (0000GMT Wednesday), and threatened to destroy every bridge and power plant in Iran if Tehran failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and agree to a deal.

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure, while disrupting global markets and aviation.



















