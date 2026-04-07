Iran says ready for worst-case scenarios, urges calm over power concerns

Iran's Energy Ministry said it is prepared for worst-case scenarios and urged the public to remain calm amid concerns over electricity supply.

In a statement, the ministry said the country's power grid is decentralized, urging citizens not to pay attention to rumors about prolonged outages.

Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref also sought to reassure the public, saying in a post on US social media platform X that national security and infrastructure stability are being managed with "precise calculations."

He said the government has finalized measures for all possible scenarios, adding that no threat exceeds Iran's level of preparedness and urging citizens to remain calm.

US President Donald Trump has set a deadline for 8 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday (0000 GMT Wednesday) and threatened to destroy every bridge and power plant in Iran if Tehran failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and agree to a deal.

Regional escalations have continued since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.