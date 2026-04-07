At least 6 killed in strike east of Tehran, Iranian media reports

At least six people were killed in a US-Israeli strike targeting a residential area east of Iran's capital Tehran on Tuesday, Iranian media reported.

Mehr news agency said the strike hit the city of Pardis, where rescue teams recovered six bodies from under the rubble.

Three of the victims were children, the report said.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.



