Kuwait says it intercepted 14 ballistic missiles, 2 cruise missiles, 46 drones in 24 hours

Kuwait's air defenses intercepted 14 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles, and 46 drones over the past 24 hours, the country's Defense Ministry said on Monday.

It added that since the beginning of "Iranian aggression" on Feb. 28, its forces have dealt with a total of 350 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 786 drones.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.