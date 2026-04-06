Israeli forces shell farmland in Syria’s Quneitra countryside

Israeli forces shelled farmlands in the countryside of Quneitra province in southern Syria on Monday, in the latest violation of the Arab country's sovereignty.

An artillery shell hit the area in the town of Tal al-Ahmar al-Sharqi, Syria Alikhbaria TV reported, without providing further details.

On Friday, a Syrian man was killed after Israeli forces targeted a car with a tank shell in the village of Al-Za'aroura in the Quneitra countryside.

Israeli forces have continued to target Syrian territory at an almost daily pace, carrying out ground incursions, particularly in rural areas of Quneitra and Daraa in southern Syria, detaining civilians, setting up checkpoints to search and question passersby, and damaging agricultural land.

Israel has illegally occupied most of Syria's Golan Heights since 1967 and, following the ouster of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, announced the collapse of the 1974 disengagement agreement and moved to occupy the Syrian buffer zone.

Syrians say the continued Israeli violations are undermining efforts to restore stability and hindering government attempts to attract investment to improve the country's economy.



















