7 people killed, 5 wounded in Israeli strikes on western, southern Lebanon

At least seven people were killed and five others wounded in Israeli strikes across western and southern Lebanon on Monday, the country's state news agency reported.

The National News Agency (NNA) said two people were killed and five others injured in a strike on the town of Mashghara in the western Bekaa early Monday.

In southern Lebanon, an Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle near the Kfar Rumman roundabout in the Nabatieh area, killing four people inside the car and setting it ablaze, according to the report.

Another drone strike hit the vicinity of a fuel station near the same area, the agency said.

Separately, a strike near Ghandoor Hospital in Nabatieh al-Fawqa killed one person, according to NNA.

Israel has carried out airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by the Lebanese group Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

The death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 rose to 1,461, with 4,430 others injured, according to the Health Ministry.

Hezbollah has fired barrages of rockets into Israel since early March, saying the attacks are in response to continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon, as well as the killing of Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on Feb. 28.





