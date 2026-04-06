7 injured in latest Iranian missile barrage on central Israel

At least seven people were injured in the latest Iranian missile barrage targeting central Israel, according to Israeli media reports on Monday.

Yedioth Ahronoth, citing Israel's emergency service MDA, said three people were physically wounded in the attack, including a woman in her 30s in serious condition, a man around 30 in moderate condition, and another person with mild injuries who was evacuated to Ichilov Hospital.

Separately, four people "suffering from anxiety" were treated at the scene, not expected to be hospitalized.

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





