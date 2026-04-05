US-Israeli strike targets Ahvaz airport in southwestern Iran

A US-Israel airstrike targeted Ahvaz International Airport in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported Sunday.

No casualties were reported in the strike.

The outlet, citing a deputy governor in Khuzestan, said attacks targeted several locations across the province in recent days, without giving details about injuries or damage.

The attack came as hostilities in the region have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing over 1,340 people to date, including the then-supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.