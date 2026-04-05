UAE responds to several fires at Borouge petrochemicals plant after drone interception

The UAE authorities are responding to several fires that broke out at the Borouge petrochemicals plant following debris from a "successful" interception by air defense systems, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said Sunday.

"Operations at the facility have been immediately suspended while damage is assessed," the office said through US social media company X.

It said no injuries were reported from the incident, adding that "an update will be provided once further information is available."

The officials also called on the public to rely only on official sources.

The incident comes as hostilities in the region have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing over 1,340 people to date, including the then-supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.





