Oman, Iran discuss ‘smooth’ navigation in Strait of Hormuz

Oman and Iran held discussions to ensure a "smooth" flow of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the Omani state media reported on Sunday.

The discussions were held at the level of undersecretaries of their foreign ministries, Oman News Agency said, adding that experts from both sides presented a number of ideas and proposals.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key passage for oil and gas shipments, has sharply declined in the wake of the US-Israeli war on Iran, prompting countries to consider alternative maritime and land routes.

About 20 million barrels of oil pass through the strait daily, and its closure has caused oil prices and shipping and insurance costs to rise, triggering global economic concerns.

Iran's state news agency IRNA cited a senior Iranian official as saying that Tehran is formulating a protocol with Muscat to oversee maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

"We are drafting a protocol for Iran and Oman to supervise transit in the Strait of Hormuz," Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, said on Thursday.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.