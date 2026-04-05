Israeli strike kills 3 Palestinians in eastern Gaza City

Three Palestinians were killed and several injured early Sunday when an Israeli drone struck a group of Palestinian security personnel in eastern Gaza City, according to medical sources and witnesses.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the victims were taken to the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza City and the Al-Shifa Hospital in the west of the city after the strike targeted the Al-Tuffah neighborhood.

Witnesses said the strike hit a group of Palestinian security personnel near Al-Shawa Square.

Earlier Saturday, one Palestinian was killed and three were injured in a separate Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in the central Gaza Strip.

Other parts of the enclave also came under Israeli gunfire and naval shelling. The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the attacks.

Israel has continued to commit daily violations of a ceasefire agreement, killing 713 Palestinians and injuring 1,940, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The ceasefire was meant to end a two-year Israeli offensive on Gaza, which left more than 72,000 dead and 172,000 wounded, and destroyed 90% of civilian infrastructure. The UN estimates reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.