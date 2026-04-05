Iran freezes assets of more than 100 people accused of supporting ‘enemy’

The Tehran prosecutor said Sunday that Iranian authorities ordered the seizure of assets and the freezing of bank accounts belonging to more than 100 people accused of supporting what it described as the "enemy"

A statement by the semi-official Fars News Agency said the measures targeted well-known Iranians living abroad, including actors, athletes, managers and journalists linked to opposition media outlets.

The statement said the orders were issued against 63 managers and employees of Iran International television.

Authorities also ordered similar measures against 25 opposition media staffers, while another 25 Iranian nationals living abroad were targeted for social media posts seen as supportive of US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

The US and Israel have maintained airstrikes against Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure, while disrupting global markets and aviation.





