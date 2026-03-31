Israeli strikes kill 5, wound 3 in southern Lebanon

Five people were killed and three others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Tuesday, Lebanese media reported.

The state-run National News Agency said a strike hit a vehicle in the Qasimiyeh area, killing two people and injuring three others.

Two more people were killed in another strike in the town of Deir Kifa.

A young man also lost his life in an Israeli airstrike in the town of Aba, NNA reported.

The agency added that Israeli warplanes carried out a heavy strike on the town of Qlayleh, south of Tyre, while artillery shelling targeted the town of Mansouri.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in the south since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

Lebanese authorities said that nearly 1,250 people have since been killed and 3,6805 others wounded in the Israeli assault.