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News Middle East Israeli strikes kill 5, wound 3 in southern Lebanon

Israeli strikes kill 5, wound 3 in southern Lebanon

At least five people were killed in Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon, with multiple towns targeted and several others injured.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published March 31,2026
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ISRAELI STRIKES KILL 5, WOUND 3 IN SOUTHERN LEBANON

Five people were killed and three others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Tuesday, Lebanese media reported.

The state-run National News Agency said a strike hit a vehicle in the Qasimiyeh area, killing two people and injuring three others.

Two more people were killed in another strike in the town of Deir Kifa.

A young man also lost his life in an Israeli airstrike in the town of Aba, NNA reported.

The agency added that Israeli warplanes carried out a heavy strike on the town of Qlayleh, south of Tyre, while artillery shelling targeted the town of Mansouri.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in the south since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

Lebanese authorities said that nearly 1,250 people have since been killed and 3,6805 others wounded in the Israeli assault.