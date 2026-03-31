Spanish defense minister says US, Israel cannot dictate global order

Spain's defense minister said Tuesday that the US and Israel cannot dictate the global order alone.

"They cannot decide, without consulting their allies or anyone else, what kind of peace or rules there are in the world," Margarita Robles said at a parliamentary commission on Spain's position on the Iran war.

"We cannot accept that two countries decide that the entire world goes to war-their war," she added.

She described the Iran war as "contrary to international law" and said the Spanish government had been "obliged" to take strategic decisions based on respect for both national and international legal frameworks.

Robles said Spain prohibited the use of US military bases in Rota and Moron, as well as its airspace, for operations related to Iran from the outset of the conflict on Feb. 28.

She also revealed that Washington had requested authorization to use Spanish bases for an attack on Iran without providing key details about the scope or duration of the operation.

"No one knows what the objective of this war is, the reason-whether it is political, economic or a smokescreen," she said, warning the conflict could become prolonged and unpredictable.

Robles stressed that Spain's position does not represent a break in transatlantic ties or its commitment to NATO.

She also said Spain is "not contemplating" the withdrawal of US troops from military bases in the country.

Last month, US President Donald Trump threatened to cut off all trade with Spain over its stance on the Iran war and refusal to cooperate in the attacks.

However, on Monday, Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said commercial relations between the two countries have not been impacted by disagreements over the conflict.





