US housing market shows modest monthly gain, annual increase slows

US house prices edged up in January, while annual gains remained modest, according to data released on Tuesday by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA).

The FHFA said its seasonally adjusted monthly House Price Index rose 0.1% in January from the previous month. On an annual basis, house prices were up 1.6% from January 2025 to January 2026.

The agency also revised December's monthly house price increase upward to 0.3% from the previously reported 0.1%.

Across the nine census divisions, seasonally adjusted monthly home price changes ranged from a 0.7% decline in the West South Central division to a 1.7% increase in the East South Central division.

On a 12-month basis, price changes varied from a 0.8% drop in the West South Central division to a 4.4% gain in the East North Central division.

The FHFA House Price Index measures changes in single-family home values using data covering all 50 states and more than 400 US cities.





