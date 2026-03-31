Israel kills 3, injures 13 others across Gaza

Three Palestinians were killed and 13 others injured on Tuesday in Israeli strikes across northern and southern Gaza, continuing violations of the ceasefire in place since October 2025.

Medical sources told Anadolu that two Palestinians were killed and three injured after an Israeli drone struck a civilian gathering south of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

In Gaza City, two civilians were injured in a drone strike targeting the Tuffah neighborhood, according to Al-Ahli Hospital.

Another source at Nasser Hospital said nine Palestinians were injured, one critically, in a drone strike on a civilian gathering in the Mawasi area northwest of Rafah.

Earlier on Tuesday, one civilian was killed and another injured in an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israel has continued daily violations of the ceasefire agreement in force since October 10, 2025, killing 709 Palestinians and injuring 1,928 others.

The ceasefire was meant to end a two-year Israeli offensive on Gaza, which left more than 72,000 dead and 172,000 wounded, and caused massive destruction to 90% of civilian infrastructure. The UN estimates reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.







