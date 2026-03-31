Iran says over 113,000 civilian places damaged in US-Israeli attacks

More than 113,000 civilian places, including homes, schools and commercial facilities, were damaged in attacks by the US and Israel, the Iranian Red Crescent Society said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the organization said 90,063 homes, 21,059 commercial facilities, 760 educational centers, and 18 facilities affiliated with the Red Crescent were damaged.

It added that three relief helicopters were also damaged as a result of the attacks.

Since Feb. 28, Israel and the US have been carrying out military operations against Iran, resulting in thousands of casualties, according to Iranian authorities.

Tehran, for its part, has responded by launching missiles and drones toward Israel, and US bases in several Arab countries.

Some of those attacks have caused casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, prompting condemnation from the targeted countries, which have called for an end to the attacks.





