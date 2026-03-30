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News Middle East 'Severe damage' done to Iran's Khondab heavy water production plant, says UN nuclear watchdog

'Severe damage' done to Iran's Khondab heavy water production plant, says UN nuclear watchdog

The International Atomic Energy Agency said ⁠on ⁠Sunday that Iran's heavy water production ⁠plant at Khondab, which the country reported had been attacked ⁠on March 27, ⁠has suffered severe damage and is no longer operational.

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST
Published March 30,2026
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SEVERE DAMAGE DONE TO IRANS KHONDAB HEAVY WATER PRODUCTION PLANT, SAYS UN NUCLEAR WATCHDOG

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday confirmed that "severe damage" has been done to the heavy water production plant in Khondab, Iran, saying that the facility is "no longer operational."

The confirmation was "based on independent analysis of satellite imagery and knowledge of the installation," the IAEA said on the US social media platform X.

The site does not contain any declared nuclear material, it added.

On Friday, the facility was targeted by US and Israeli airstrikes.

The entire region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched an air offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, which has so far killed over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.