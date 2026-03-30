Israeli army says it intercepted 2 drones launched from Yemen

The Israeli army said early Monday that it intercepted two drones launched from Yemen.

Military spokeswoman Ella Waweya said the Israeli Air Force intercepted the two drones during the past hour.

Israeli media earlier reported that sirens sounded in the southern city of Eilat over fears of a drone infiltration.

No other details were available.

The announcement came after Yemen's Houthis said they carried out two military operations targeting sensitive military sites in southern Israel using cruise missiles and drones.

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





