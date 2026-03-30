Iran launched over 5,400 attacks on US bases, critical sites in Arab countries in a month: Data

Iran carried out at least 5,471 missile and drone attacks targeting US bases and critical sites in seven Arab countries since Feb. 28, according to compiled official data early Monday.

As US-Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliation continue, numerous critical locations across Gulf countries have been targeted.

According to information compiled from defense ministries and official information centers of the affected countries, the United Arab Emirates was the most impacted.

The UAE Defense Ministry said its systems intercepted 414 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,914 drones since the start of the attacks.

Kuwait said it intercepted 309 ballistic missiles and 616 drones, according to statements from the government's information center and the military.

Bahrain's Defense Force General Command said 174 missiles and 391 drones were neutralized over the same period.

Qatar's Defense Ministry reported 206 ballistic missiles and 93 drone attacks targeting the country.

Jordan's military said 262 missile and drone attacks have been recorded during the conflict.

Saudi Arabia said at least 52 missiles and 1,006 drones targeted its territory.

Oman said it was targeted by 19 drones.

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.