US-Israeli strike hits building housing Qatar-based Al Araby TV office in Tehran

A US-Israeli attack hit a building housing the office of Al Araby Television Network in the Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday.

The Qatar-based channel said on US social media company X that all staff were safe after the attack on the building containing its Tehran office.

Video footage aired by the channel showed extensive damage to the second and third floors of the building, where its office is located.

The US and Israel have maintained airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.























