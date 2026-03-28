Lebanon says 1,189 killed in Israeli attacks since March 2

Lebanon's Health Ministry said Saturday that 1,189 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since March 2, including 47 in the past 24 hours.

The number of injured has reached 3,427, the ministry said in a statement. The toll includes 124 children and 86 women.

The Israeli military has carried out airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

The offensive comes amid heightened regional tensions following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran that began Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has responded with waves of drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties, damaging infrastructure and disrupting global markets and aviation.