UN nuclear watchdog warns strikes near Iran plant risk ‘major radiological accident’

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday warned that military strikes near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant could trigger a major radiological accident with wide-reaching consequences.

In a post on the US social media platform X, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expressed "deep concern" over recent reported strikes near the facility on Tuesday evening.

Grossi cautioned that Bushehr is an operating nuclear power plant containing a large amount of nuclear material, meaning any damage could have severe implications.

He warned that an attack on the site could lead to "a major radiological accident affecting a large area in Iran and beyond."

The IAEA chief called for "maximum restraint" from all parties to avoid escalation and prevent risks to nuclear safety.

He also stressed the importance of adhering to the agency's seven-pillar framework designed to ensure nuclear safety and security during armed conflict.