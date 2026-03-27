Israeli army chief warns of potential collapse without solution to personnel crisis

According to a report by KAN on Thursday, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir warned ministers during a security cabinet meeting that the Israeli military is facing a severe personnel crisis.

Highlighting that Israel's army is continuing its attacks on Iran while also launching a ground incursion into Lebanon, Zamir stressed the urgent need for additional manpower, saying, "We need more personnel and soldiers; if a solution is not found, the army will collapse from within."

In addition to Eyal Zamir, other senior Israeli military officials attending the meeting also warned that "while the number of missions is increasing, the number of soldiers is decreasing."

Officials noted that as Israel continues its attacks on Iran and Lebanon, the army is also tasked with maintaining control over half of the Gaza Strip and securing newly established settlements in the occupied West Bank—further driving up personnel demands.

Military officials also recalled that the decision to extend the duration of compulsory military service had been canceled.

























