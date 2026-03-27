Gulf countries issue security warnings amid Iranian attacks

Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia on Friday issued security warnings and called on residents to seek shelter amid Iranian drone and missile attacks.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) said the security threat level is high, urging residents to remain indoors and avoid exposed areas. Qatar's Interior Ministry called on the public to stay home or in other safe locations and to keep away from windows and open spaces to ensure public safety, QNA reported.

Later, the ministry announced the end of the security threat and a return to normalcy, urging everyone to continue following instructions issued by competent authorities.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry also issued a warning, saying sirens had been sounded and urging citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe location.

Saudi Arabia's civil defense issued a warning in Al-Kharj Governorate, urging people to take shelter inside buildings or behind walls. It later said the danger had passed.

The entire region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.