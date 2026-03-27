EU Council chief calls for de-escalation in Mideast, direct Israel-Lebanon talks

European Council President Antonio Costa on Thursday called for de-escalation in the Middle East and direct talks between Israel and Lebanon during a call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Costa, in a post on the US social media company X, urged "Israel to seize the moment for direct talks with Lebanon. Lebanese stability and territorial integrity must be preserved, and Israel must ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure."

Highlighting broader regional concerns in the Middle East, he said "only diplomacy can ensure a sustainable solution" to tensions with Iran, including on the nuclear issue.

"Amid the ongoing violence in the Middle East, I called for de-escalation and maximum restraint, the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and full respect for international law by all parties," he added.

He also pointed to the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, saying it "must urgently improve."

Costa further raised concerns about the West Bank, describing the situation as "extremely worrying" and calling for action to address settler violence and halt continued settlement expansion.

"There is an urgent need to de-escalate and end the violence, as well as to halt continued settlement expansion," he concluded.