UAE says its air defense is intercepting ballistic missiles, drones launched from Iran

The United Arab Emirates said Thursday that its air defense systems are intercepting ballistic missiles and drones launched from Iran.

The sounds heard in skies over the country come from air defense systems intercepting missiles and drones, the Defense Ministry said on US social media platform X.

The entire region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





