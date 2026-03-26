Rocket shrapnel causes damage in property damage in Ramallah

Falling rocket shrapnel caused material damage in several areas in the central West Bank city of Ramallah on Thursday, as regional escalation continued to expand amid a US-Israeli offensive on Iran.

According to an Anadolu reporter, the debris struck multiple locations in Ramallah, damaging property.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The US and Israel have maintained airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





