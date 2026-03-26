Netanyahu orders 48-hour strike surge on Iran fearing Trump may halt war: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the military to speed up its air campaign against Iran for 48 hours to destroy as much of the country's arms industry as possible before Washington moves toward a ceasefire, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

The directive came after Netanyahu's government obtained a copy of a US-drafted 15-point plan to end the war and reportedly concluded it did not adequately address Iran's nuclear program or ballistic missile capabilities. Israeli officials fear US President Donald Trump could announce peace talks at any moment, according to the Times.

On the reported plan, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt urged caution, saying she had seen a plan "floated in the media" but that the White House had never confirmed it. "There are elements of truth to it, but some of the stories I read were not entirely factual," she added.

Netanyahu issued the order during a meeting at a military headquarters on Tuesday, following briefings from senior commanders on remaining viable targets.

LIMITED LEVERAGE



The urgency reflects a fundamental constraint Israel faces in the conflict, according to five Israeli national security officials cited by the Times. The decision to end the war rests entirely with Trump, leaving Netanyahu with little influence over its conclusion.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials remain divided. Some want at least another week to work through a broader target list, while others favor an earlier end. Three officials, according to the Times, noted that the most significant military gains came in the opening week, with concerns mounting over international opinion, the war's financial toll and the growing psychological and physical burden on Israel's population.

The US and Israel have been attacking on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with strikes across the region, disrupting global oil flows and aviation. Trump on Monday paused strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, while indirect US-Iran contacts through intermediaries reportedly continue.