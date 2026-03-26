Israeli soldiers torture baby in Gaza to force father’s confession: Report

Israeli soldiers allegedly tortured a 1-year-old baby in central Gaza in an attempt to force the child's father to confess during interrogation, Palestinian television reported on Wednesday.

Citing journalist Osama al-Kahlut, the report said the baby, identified as Karim, and his father Osama Abu Nassar, were caught in armed clashes near the Al-Maghazi refugee camp while outside to meet daily needs.

Witnesses said Israeli soldiers took the father and child to a military checkpoint, stripped them, and interrogated them.

During the interrogation, soldiers allegedly extinguished cigarettes on the baby's leg, inflicted injuries with sharp objects, and drove a nail into the child's leg in front of the father.

Visuals published by the journalist showed injuries sustained by the child as a result of the alleged abuse.

The baby was reportedly released about 10 hours later and handed over to his family in Al-Maghazi through the International Committee of the Red Cross, while the father remains in Israeli custody.

A medical report indicated the child suffered cigarette burns on the leg and puncture wounds caused by a nail.

The family has called on international organizations to secure the father's release and ensure the continuation of the child's medical treatment.

Israeli forces have carried out daily violations of the ceasefire in place since Oct. 10, which have killed 677 people and wounded 1,813 others as of March 18, according to Health Ministry data.

Israel launched a war on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounding around 172,000 others, and devastating about 90% of civilian infrastructure.



















